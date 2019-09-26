JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€76.00” Price Target for HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI)

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) received a €76.00 ($88.37) target price from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HEI. Barclays set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Oddo Bhf set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €94.00 ($109.30) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €75.61 ($87.92).

ETR:HEI traded down €0.12 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €64.76 ($75.30). 578,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,290. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of €51.84 ($60.28) and a one year high of €73.52 ($85.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €62.86 and a 200 day moving average price of €67.05. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion and a PE ratio of 13.11.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

