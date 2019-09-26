JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give AXA (EPA:CS) a €26.90 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.90 ($31.28) target price on AXA (EPA:CS) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) price target on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on AXA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of AXA in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €26.64 ($30.98).

EPA CS opened at €22.99 ($26.73) on Monday. AXA has a 52-week low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a 52-week high of €27.69 ($32.20). The business’s 50-day moving average is €21.90.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

