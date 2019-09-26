JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Signify (AMS:LIGHT) a €23.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.50 ($27.33) price objective on Signify (AMS:LIGHT) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Signify and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Societe Generale set a €25.50 ($29.65) price objective on shares of Signify and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of Signify and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €24.55 ($28.55).

Signify has a one year low of €25.50 ($29.65) and a one year high of €36.06 ($41.93).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

