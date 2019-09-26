Jefferies Financial Group Lowers SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPXCY opened at $90.98 on Monday. SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR has a 12-month low of $72.42 and a 12-month high of $94.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.77 and a 200-day moving average of $85.14.

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated securities exchange and derivatives exchange in Singapore and related clearing houses. It operates through Equities and Fixed Income; Derivatives; and Market Data and Connectivity segments. The company provides issuer, securities trading and clearing, post trade, membership and collateral management, derivatives trading and clearing, and market data and connectivity services.

