Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) a $80.00 Price Target

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) received a $80.00 price target from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Best Buy from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America set a $75.00 price objective on Best Buy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

NYSE BBY traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $66.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,806,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $47.72 and a 12-month high of $80.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.67.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 51,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $3,845,387.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,732,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,954,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 9,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total transaction of $648,666.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,467.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,381,448 shares of company stock valued at $101,304,357. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,605,353 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,924,922,000 after buying an additional 993,608 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 0.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,761,834 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,688,517,000 after buying an additional 215,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,179,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,267,648,000 after buying an additional 772,762 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 289.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,918,106 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $342,938,000 after buying an additional 3,656,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 40.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,797,656 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $330,991,000 after buying an additional 1,385,457 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

