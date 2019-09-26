Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Shares Down 3.9%

Shares of Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) dropped 3.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.24 and last traded at $1.23, approximately 8,910 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,111,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

JAGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 target price on Jaguar Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Jaguar Health in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jaguar Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $59.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($9.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.61) by ($3.48). The business had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 698.61% and a negative net margin of 727.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jaguar Health Inc will post -4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James J. Bochnowski acquired 180,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $361,164.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

