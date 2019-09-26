Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its holdings in Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 764,091 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 81,437 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.36% of Jagged Peak Energy worth $631,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JAG. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 1,314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,544 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 1,183.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 8,285 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. 29.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Jagged Peak Energy news, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $53,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 452,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,682.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JAG has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Jagged Peak Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 target price on shares of Jagged Peak Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.79.

Shares of JAG stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.60. 20,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,640. Jagged Peak Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Jagged Peak Energy had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $146.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jagged Peak Energy Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells.

