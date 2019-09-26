Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.84 billion.Jabil also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.82-1.04 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JBL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Jabil from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Jabil from a sell rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Argus increased their target price on Jabil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jabil from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Jabil currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $35.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.96. Jabil has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.98.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

In other Jabil news, CEO Alessandro Parimbelli sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $111,615.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 313,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,006,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Courtney J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,837,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $1,370,865 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

