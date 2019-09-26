Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) CFO Sells $663,800.00 in Stock

Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) CFO Michael Dastoor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $663,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Jabil stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $35.36. 2,968,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,439. Jabil Inc has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.96.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Jabil had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 1,804.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JBL shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Jabil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Jabil from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Jabil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

