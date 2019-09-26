ITV PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Shares Down 1.4%

ITV PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITVPY)’s share price dropped 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.56 and last traded at $15.72, approximately 1,108 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 12,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.95.

ITVPY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital upgraded ITV PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Macquarie upgraded ITV PLC/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded ITV PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.17.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

