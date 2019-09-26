Isramco (NASDAQ:ISRL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $118.23

Shares of Isramco, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $118.23 and traded as low as $122.42. Isramco shares last traded at $121.80, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Isramco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.41. The company has a market capitalization of $333.27 million, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.35.

Isramco (NASDAQ:ISRL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Isramco had a negative return on equity of 263.45% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $18.62 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISRL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Isramco by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 589 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Isramco by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Isramco by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Isramco by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,435 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Isramco by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 5.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Isramco Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISRL)

Isramco, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties located onshore in the United States and offshore Israel. It operates in two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; and Production Services. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment owns working interests in oil and gas wells in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado; and operates approximately 422 producing wells located primarily in Texas and New Mexico.

