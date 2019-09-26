iShares US Telecommunications ETF (IYZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 24th

iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1444 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.
Shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.20. 10,790 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $34.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day moving average is $29.54.
iShares US Telecommunications ETF Company Profile
