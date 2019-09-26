iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Gap Up to $16.80

Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.31, but opened at $16.80. iShares Silver Trust shares last traded at $17.51, with a volume of 24,245,619 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.59 and a 200 day moving average of $14.82.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sagil Capital LLP grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 1,170,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,766,000 after buying an additional 520,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the period. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $399,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 103,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 43,548 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,564,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,187,000 after buying an additional 661,756 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SLV)

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

