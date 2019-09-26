iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Gap Up to $16.80

Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.31, but opened at $16.80. iShares Silver Trust shares last traded at $17.51, with a volume of 24,245,619 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.59 and a 200 day moving average of $14.82.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sagil Capital LLP grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 1,170,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,766,000 after buying an additional 520,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the period. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $399,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 103,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 43,548 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,564,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,187,000 after buying an additional 661,756 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.