iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. owned about 0.10% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,869. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $105.97 and a one year high of $148.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.55.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.1892 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

