iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP) to Issue — Dividend of $0.19 on September 30th

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1892 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.
NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $142.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.55. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $105.97 and a 52-week high of $148.54.
About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF
