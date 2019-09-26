iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP) to Issue — Dividend of $0.19 on September 30th

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1892 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $142.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.55. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $105.97 and a 52-week high of $148.54.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.