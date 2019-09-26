iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 85.7% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

IJR traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,708. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.86 and its 200-day moving average is $77.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.2854 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

