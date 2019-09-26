iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Private Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,095,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40.1% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $298.64. 3,039,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,068,562. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $235.46 and a 1-year high of $304.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $295.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.11.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

