iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) is MAI Capital Management’s 7th Largest Position

MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 695,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,515 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.6% of MAI Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. MAI Capital Management owned 0.06% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $35,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. Quadrant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 86,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 52,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 18,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 294.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 242,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,541,000 after purchasing an additional 181,053 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,679,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,724,188. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.35 and a 52-week high of $53.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.50.

