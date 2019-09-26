IOStoken Hits 24 Hour Volume of $16.00 Million (IOST)

IOStoken (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Over the last week, IOStoken has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IOStoken token can currently be bought for $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Ethfinex, BitMart and WazirX. IOStoken has a market capitalization of $332.92 million and approximately $16.00 million worth of IOStoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IOStoken alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00037556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $438.93 or 0.05412257 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000057 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00015139 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000085 BTC.

IOStoken Profile

IOStoken (CRYPTO:IOST) is a token. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOStoken’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,400,000,000 tokens. IOStoken’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IOStoken is medium.com/@iostoken . IOStoken’s official website is iost.io . The Reddit community for IOStoken is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling IOStoken

IOStoken can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Kucoin, DDEX, HitBTC, Huobi, Bithumb, Upbit, Vebitcoin, Kyber Network, WazirX, Bitrue, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Binance, CoinBene, OKEx, DragonEX, Coineal, BitMax, Cobinhood, ABCC, Bitkub, BitMart, Ethfinex, BigONE, IDEX, Livecoin, DigiFinex, GOPAX, Zebpay, Hotbit, IDAX, Koinex and CoinZest. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOStoken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOStoken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOStoken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOStoken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOStoken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.