Ionix Technology (OTCMKTS:IINX) Shares Down 0.5%

Ionix Technology Inc (OTCMKTS:IINX) dropped 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.94 and last traded at $1.94, approximately 1,900 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.84.

About Ionix Technology (OTCMKTS:IINX)

Ionix Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells portable power banks and LCD screens in the United States, Hong Kong, and the People's Republic of China. The company provides electronic equipment, such as power banks for use in iphone, ipad, mp3/mp4 players, PSP gaming systems, and cameras; and LCD screens for use in video capable baby monitors, tablets and cell phones, and televisions or computer monitors.

