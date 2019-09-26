ION (ION) Trading Down 14.6% Over Last 7 Days

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 15.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One ION coin can currently be purchased for $0.0343 or 0.00000425 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Trade By Trade and Upbit. ION has a total market cap of $394,697.00 and $14,674.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ION has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007187 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00009793 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000302 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 17,409,985 coins and its circulating supply is 11,509,985 coins. ION’s official message board is ion.community . The official website for ION is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ION

ION can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade By Trade and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

