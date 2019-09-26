Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Investors Savings Bank, which provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company generates deposits and originates loans. The company operates from its corporate headquarters in Short Hills, New Jersey, and fifty-three branch offices located in Essex, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Somerset, Union and Warren Counties, New Jersey. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public through its branch network and borrowing funds in the wholesale markets to originate loans and to invest in securities. It originates mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate and consumer loans, the majority of which are home equity loans and home equity lines of credit. “

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.16.

Investors Bancorp stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.60. The company had a trading volume of 137,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,046. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Investors Bancorp has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $12.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average of $11.33.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $166.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $220,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 35,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $393,264.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ISBC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Investors Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $14,545,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 227.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,165,887 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,000,000 after acquiring an additional 809,678 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,366,751 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,239,000 after acquiring an additional 808,610 shares during the period. Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,453,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,606,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investors Bancorp (ISBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.