Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for NanoString Technologies (NSTG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ: NSTG):

9/26/2019 – NanoString Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NanoString Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of life science tools. It provides nCounter Analysis System which supports research and development of clinical applications from basic discovery to the development of future molecular diagnostic tests on a single platform. The company also offers nSolver Analysis software, gene expression panels, miRNA expression assay kits, cancer copy number variation panels, nCounter leukemia fusion gene expression assay kits and human karyotype panels, custom CodeSets and master kits that are ancillary reagents, cartridges, tips and reagent plates to setup and process samples in its instruments. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government and biopharmaceutical laboratories primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific. NanoString Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

9/19/2019 – NanoString Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

9/13/2019 – NanoString Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

9/7/2019 – NanoString Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/30/2019 – NanoString Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/28/2019 – NanoString Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/24/2019 – NanoString Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

8/16/2019 – NanoString Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/9/2019 – NanoString Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

8/6/2019 – NanoString Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ:NSTG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.61. 117,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,696. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.50 and its 200-day moving average is $26.61. NanoString Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $34.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Get NanoString Technologies Inc alerts:

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $30.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 68.16% and a negative return on equity of 118.03%. On average, research analysts expect that NanoString Technologies Inc will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, Director Charles P. Waite, Jr. sold 1,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $37,127.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $993,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,233,240.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 185,211 shares of company stock worth $5,008,655 in the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 67,950.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

