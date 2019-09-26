InvestFeed (IFT) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

InvestFeed (CURRENCY:IFT) traded down 20.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last week, InvestFeed has traded 56.4% lower against the dollar. InvestFeed has a market cap of $66,143.00 and $43.00 worth of InvestFeed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InvestFeed token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Gatecoin, Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011899 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00194883 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.67 or 0.01015172 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000157 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00020206 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00088756 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

InvestFeed Profile

InvestFeed was first traded on June 28th, 2017. InvestFeed’s total supply is 191,381,257 tokens. The official website for InvestFeed is www.investfeed.com . InvestFeed’s official message board is medium.com/@investFeed . The Reddit community for InvestFeed is /r/investFeedOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . InvestFeed’s official Twitter account is @investfeed and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling InvestFeed

InvestFeed can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC, Mercatox, Gatecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestFeed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InvestFeed should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InvestFeed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

