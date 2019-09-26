Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) Share Price Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $89.21

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.21 and traded as low as $88.34. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust shares last traded at $88.34, with a volume of 31 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 213.1% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 63,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 12.0% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 7.1% during the second quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 61,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 27,793.1% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

