IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Receives $32.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price target on IntriCon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. B. Riley set a $36.00 price objective on IntriCon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IntriCon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of IntriCon in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Get IntriCon alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIN. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of IntriCon by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 28,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IntriCon by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 420,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of IntriCon by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IIN traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.56. 6,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,099. The firm has a market cap of $185.71 million, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.72. IntriCon has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.59). IntriCon had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $29.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.32 million. On average, analysts expect that IntriCon will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.