INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) Shares Acquired by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. owned approximately 0.18% of INTL Fcstone worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in INTL Fcstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of INTL Fcstone by 133.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of INTL Fcstone by 300.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of INTL Fcstone during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of INTL Fcstone during the second quarter valued at $218,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of INTL Fcstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

In related news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 6,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $231,759.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,538,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Scott J. Branch purchased 10,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.92 per share, with a total value of $400,692.76. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,464,504.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,391 shares of company stock worth $454,199 in the last quarter. 18.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTL traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.05. 124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,636. INTL Fcstone Inc has a 1-year low of $34.10 and a 1-year high of $49.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.80.

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $283.40 million during the quarter. INTL Fcstone had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 13.56%.

About INTL Fcstone

INTL FCStone Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

