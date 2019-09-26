Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) were up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.82, approximately 318,574 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 257,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IDXG shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 target price on Interpace Diagnostics Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $29.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.77.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Interpace Diagnostics Group had a negative return on equity of 42.91% and a negative net margin of 65.86%. The business had revenue of $6.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22,150 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Interpace Diagnostics Group by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 319,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Interpace Diagnostics Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $468,000. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules.

