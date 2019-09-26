International Consolidated Airlns Grp’s (IAG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 780 ($10.19) price target on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 705 ($9.21) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. International Consolidated Airlns Grp presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 646.08 ($8.44).

Shares of IAG opened at GBX 470.27 ($6.14) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 440.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 482.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion and a PE ratio of 2.94. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a fifty-two week low of GBX 411.50 ($5.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 697.20 ($9.11).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

