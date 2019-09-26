Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Given Buy Rating at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated their buy rating on shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports.

PODD has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Svb Leerink upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insulet from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.93.

PODD stock traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $165.10. 1,300,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,038. Insulet has a 1-year low of $70.80 and a 1-year high of $168.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,302.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.99 and a 200-day moving average of $117.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.63 million. Insulet had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.40, for a total value of $98,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 4,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total transaction of $606,836.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,306,111.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

