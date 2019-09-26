Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) Shares Sold by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 810,892 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 2.70% of Installed Building Products worth $48,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth $4,888,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter worth $445,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 78,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Installed Building Products from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.97.

In related news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 2,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $118,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,205.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Vikas Verma sold 40,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 191,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,036,262.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,457 shares of company stock valued at $5,333,909. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Installed Building Products Inc has a 1-year low of $29.24 and a 1-year high of $61.28.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $371.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.03 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 43.03% and a net margin of 4.22%. Installed Building Products’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Installed Building Products Inc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

