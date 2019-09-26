Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) insider Kara Hamilton sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $295,650.00.

Kara Hamilton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Smartsheet alerts:

On Friday, August 23rd, Kara Hamilton sold 7,500 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $387,900.00.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Kara Hamilton sold 7,500 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $400,200.00.

Shares of Smartsheet stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,187,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,229. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.08 and a beta of 2.04. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $20.34 and a 12 month high of $55.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.43 and its 200 day moving average is $45.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $64.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.55 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SMAR shares. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 240.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Smartsheet by 76.9% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Smartsheet by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at $111,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.