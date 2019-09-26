Insider Selling: Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) CEO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $60,350.00.

Stewart Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 20th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $63,675.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $64,500.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $63,425.00.

On Friday, September 13th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $62,625.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $64,000.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $62,775.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total transaction of $72,300.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $71,025.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $82,950.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $83,150.00.

Shares of Slack stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $22.63. 5,550,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,794,990. Slack has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.35.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Slack during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Slack during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,209,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Slack during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Greylock Xii GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,494,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,074,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Slack in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Slack in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Slack in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Slack from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Slack in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

