Insider Selling: Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) Major Shareholder Sells 66,799 Shares of Stock

Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) major shareholder Katharina Otto-Bernstein sold 66,799 shares of Retail Value stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $2,474,234.96. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Katharina Otto-Bernstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 20th, Katharina Otto-Bernstein sold 58,053 shares of Retail Value stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $2,173,504.32.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Katharina Otto-Bernstein sold 27,800 shares of Retail Value stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $1,042,500.00.

On Friday, September 13th, Katharina Otto-Bernstein sold 48,600 shares of Retail Value stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total value of $1,817,640.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Katharina Otto-Bernstein sold 30,800 shares of Retail Value stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $1,137,752.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Katharina Otto-Bernstein sold 28,600 shares of Retail Value stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $1,070,784.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Katharina Otto-Bernstein sold 34,381 shares of Retail Value stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total transaction of $1,278,285.58.

On Thursday, August 29th, Katharina Otto-Bernstein sold 29,534 shares of Retail Value stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $1,102,799.56.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Katharina Otto-Bernstein sold 12,715 shares of Retail Value stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $471,980.80.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Katharina Otto-Bernstein sold 25,670 shares of Retail Value stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $956,720.90.

Shares of NYSE:RVI traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.68. The stock had a trading volume of 233,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,590. Retail Value Inc has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $38.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.33 million, a PE ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.45.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retail Value had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $60.89 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Retail Value Inc will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Retail Value by 218.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Retail Value in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Retail Value in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Retail Value by 2,196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Retail Value by 1,885.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Value from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Retail Value from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Retail Value

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

