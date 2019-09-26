Insider Selling: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Sells $23,941,872.00 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.62, for a total value of $23,941,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.02, for a total value of $23,489,712.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,500 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.93, for a total value of $21,440,205.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.54, for a total value of $23,429,424.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $23,578,888.00.

On Friday, September 13th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.30, for a total value of $23,524,880.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total value of $23,560,048.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.94, for a total value of $23,605,264.00.

On Friday, September 6th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.53, for a total value of $23,553,768.00.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total value of $23,398,024.00.

On Friday, August 30th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.70, for a total value of $23,198,320.00.

Shares of FB opened at $182.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.24. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.02 and a twelve month high of $208.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Biegel & Waller LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.2% during the second quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D increased its position in shares of Facebook by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 5,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.5% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of Facebook by 3.5% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 4.1% during the second quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $228.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Facebook from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.92.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

