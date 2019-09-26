Insider Buying: Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Insider Buys 37 Shares of Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones bought 37 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 374 ($4.89) per share, with a total value of £138.38 ($180.82).

MAB opened at GBX 376 ($4.91) on Thursday. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a twelve month low of GBX 236.50 ($3.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 378.50 ($4.95). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 341.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 292.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAB shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Peel Hunt cut shares of Mitchells & Butlers to an “add” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 425 ($5.55) in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Mitchells & Butlers to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mitchells & Butlers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 349.55 ($4.57).

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates its pubs and restaurants under the Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Innkeeper's Lodge, Alex, and Ember Inns brands and formats.

