Insider Buying: Eildon Capital Ltd (ASX:EDC) Insider Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Eildon Capital Ltd (ASX:EDC) insider Alexander (Sandy) Beard purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.01 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of A$101,100.00 ($71,702.13).

Eildon Capital Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$0.96 ($0.68) and a fifty-two week high of A$1.05 ($0.74). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$1.01. The firm has a market cap of $46.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65.

About Eildon Capital

Eildon Capital Limited is a real estate investment firm specializing in senior financing, preferred equity, mezzanine and bridge financing, and equity financing. The firm participates in retail, industrial, residential and commercial opportunities. Eildon Capital Limited was founded in 1993 and is based in Australia.

