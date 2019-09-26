Insider Buying: Eildon Capital Ltd (ASX:EDC) Insider Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Eildon Capital Ltd (ASX:EDC) insider Alexander (Sandy) Beard purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.01 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of A$101,100.00 ($71,702.13).
Eildon Capital Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$0.96 ($0.68) and a fifty-two week high of A$1.05 ($0.74). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$1.01. The firm has a market cap of $46.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65.
About Eildon Capital
