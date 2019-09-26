Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (TSE:INE) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (TSE:INE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Shares of TSE INE traded down C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$15.40. The stock had a trading volume of 363,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,937. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$11.66 and a 12 month high of C$15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 676.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 85.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.50.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$144.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$146.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.50 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.07.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

