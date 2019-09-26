INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the August 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other INmune Bio news, Director Scott Juda acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,918 shares of company stock worth $91,169 over the last three months. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get INmune Bio alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in INmune Bio stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB) by 1,556.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in INmune Bio were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.77. 15,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,496. INmune Bio has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 20.94, a quick ratio of 20.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.70.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.16. Analysts forecast that INmune Bio will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INMB. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Maxim Group set a $13.00 price objective on shares of INmune Bio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on engineering and harnessing the innate immune system to treat the patient's cancer. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat diseases comprising hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma; and INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation, including elevated levels of myeloid derived suppressor cells in their blood.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.