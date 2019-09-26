Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Given a $6.50 Price Target at B. Riley

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) received a $6.50 target price from equities researchers at B. Riley in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on INFN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $6.00 target price on Infinera and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Infinera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James raised Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Infinera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Get Infinera alerts:

INFN stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.45. The stock had a trading volume of 141,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,253. Infinera has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $977.73 million, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 0.60.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $296.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Infinera’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,354,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $114,380,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 6.6% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,313,674 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,643,000 after buying an additional 206,432 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 3.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,855,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,400,000 after buying an additional 53,814 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 45.3% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,198,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 373,700 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 4.6% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 975,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 43,194 shares during the period. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.