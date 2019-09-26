India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $1.04. India Globalization Capital shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 1,160 shares traded.

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The construction company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGC. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in India Globalization Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in India Globalization Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in India Globalization Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in India Globalization Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in India Globalization Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabis-based therapies to treat Alzheimer's, pain, nausea, eating disorders, several end points of Parkinson's, and epilepsy in humans, dogs, and cats. The company operates through two segments, Legacy Infrastructure and Medical Cannabis Based Alternative Therapies.

