Imperial Tobacco Group (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $22.91

Shares of Imperial Tobacco Group plc Sponsored (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.91 and last traded at $22.95, with a volume of 47939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Imperial Tobacco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Imperial Tobacco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.33%.

About Imperial Tobacco Group (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

