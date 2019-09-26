Immunoprecise Antibodies (OTCMKTS:IPATF) Trading Down 7.5%

Immunoprecise Antibodies Ltd (OTCMKTS:IPATF) dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43, approximately 4,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 19,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.51.

About Immunoprecise Antibodies (OTCMKTS:IPATF)

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. engages in the antibody production and related services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It also provides human antibody development, hybridoma development, genetic immunization, rabbit monoclonal antibody development, recombinant protein expression and production, cryostorage, hybridoma sequencing, antibody generation, antibody purification, polyclonal development, and peptide production services.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Immunoprecise Antibodies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunoprecise Antibodies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.