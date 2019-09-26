ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Leerink Swann

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Leerink Swann in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (up previously from $4.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.28.

NASDAQ IMGN traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.78. 1,380,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,156,720. ImmunoGen has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $9.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 357.97% and a negative return on equity of 573.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 1,702.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

