Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by OZ Management LP

OZ Management LP increased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 291.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,600 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the quarter. OZ Management LP’s holdings in Illumina were worth $13,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Illumina by 5.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,775,175 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,175,781,000 after purchasing an additional 799,884 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 5.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,976,219 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,200,145,000 after purchasing an additional 296,541 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 1.1% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,157,827 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,530,704,000 after purchasing an additional 46,899 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 67,829.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,260,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $832,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Illumina by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,682,543 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $619,428,000 after acquiring an additional 21,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

In related news, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $3,020,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,209,823.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert P. Ragusa sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $653,590.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,666.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,898 shares of company stock worth $16,104,075. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Illumina from $382.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.92.

Shares of ILMN traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $299.22. 79,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,680. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $288.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.79. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $263.30 and a 12 month high of $380.76.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.12 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 27.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.