IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) PT Set at $77.00 by Bank of America

Bank of America set a $77.00 price objective on IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) in a report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on IHS Markit from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on IHS Markit from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays set a $75.00 price target on IHS Markit and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on IHS Markit in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.67.

Shares of INFO stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,538,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,737. IHS Markit has a 12-month low of $44.52 and a 12-month high of $68.88. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.14. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 150,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $9,763,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 269,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,539,607.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 25,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 300,483 shares of company stock valued at $19,436,699. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INFO. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

