IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Given a $75.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a $75.00 target price on IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

INFO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of IHS Markit from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.67.

Shares of NYSE INFO traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,538,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,737. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.69 and a 200-day moving average of $60.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.81. IHS Markit has a 12-month low of $44.52 and a 12-month high of $68.88.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that IHS Markit will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $9,763,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,467 shares in the company, valued at $17,539,607.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $3,152,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,328.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 300,483 shares of company stock valued at $19,436,699 in the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 344,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,974,000 after acquiring an additional 76,627 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,402,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,912,000 after acquiring an additional 627,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

