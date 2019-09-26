IGM Financial Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 (TSE:IGM)

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.5625 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Shares of IGM Financial stock traded up C$0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$38.04. 151,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,873. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$36.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.03. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion and a PE ratio of 12.51. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of C$29.84 and a twelve month high of C$38.60.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$803.91 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IGM Financial will post 3.4400001 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on IGM Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on IGM Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$43.50 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

IGM Financial Inc, a financial services company, manages and distributes investment funds and other managed asset products in Canada. The company operates through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

