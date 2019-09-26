IG Gold Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last seven days, IG Gold has traded 36.9% lower against the dollar. IG Gold has a market capitalization of $768,816.00 and $550.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IG Gold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including ABCC, TRX Market, LATOKEN and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012450 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00190249 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.07 or 0.01028378 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000159 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00037513 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00020381 BTC.

IG Gold Profile

IG Gold (IGG) is a token. Its launch date was January 14th, 2019. IG Gold’s total supply is 49,557,274,398 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,663,902,639 tokens. The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

IG Gold Token Trading

IG Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, ABCC, LATOKEN and TRX Market. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

