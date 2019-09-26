IF Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:IROQ) Short Interest Up 222.2% in September

IF Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:IROQ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 222.2% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IF Bancorp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IF Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:IROQ) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,595 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.96% of IF Bancorp worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of IF Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ IROQ traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.70. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,360. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.84. The stock has a market cap of $79.41 million, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.39. IF Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.70 and a 1 year high of $23.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.55 million during the quarter. IF Bancorp had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 4.42%.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

About IF Bancorp

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial solutions to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

